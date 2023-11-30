When the Colorado Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Joel Kiviranta find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

