When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • In 10 of 21 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • On the power play, Rantanen has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

