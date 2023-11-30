Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
Will Ryan Johansen find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansen stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.
- He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.