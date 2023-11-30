Will Tomas Tatar score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:09 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.