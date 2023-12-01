If you reside in Cherry County, Nebraska and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherry County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cody-Kilgore High School at Hay Springs High School