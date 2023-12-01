Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colfax County Today - December 1
Dec. 1, 2023
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Colfax County, Nebraska, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Colfax County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Howells-Dodge High School at Stanton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Stanton, NE
- Conference: East Husker Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
