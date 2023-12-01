Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are 2.5-point underdogs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|225.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in seven of 19 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's games this season is 223.9, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|7
|36.8%
|114.2
|230.6
|109.7
|222.9
|222.5
|Suns
|12
|66.7%
|116.4
|230.6
|113.2
|222.9
|226.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall, in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
- Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in nine opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.
- The 114.2 points per game the Nuggets record are just 1.0 more point than the Suns allow (113.2).
- Denver has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 113.2 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|7-12
|6-11
|8-11
|Suns
|10-8
|3-1
|12-6
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|114.2
|116.4
|13
|7
|6-2
|8-5
|7-1
|10-3
|109.7
|113.2
|7
|17
|6-9
|7-3
|11-4
|6-4
