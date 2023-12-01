The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) and No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0) will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking second-best in total offense (541.1 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (306.9 yards allowed per game). Washington's defense ranks 48th in the FBS with 23 points surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by generating 38 points per game.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon Washington 541.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.1 (11th) 306.9 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.1 (95th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.6 (105th) 352.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.5 (2nd) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (46th) 15 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (55th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,906 yards passing for Oregon, completing 78.6% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 159 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 47 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has 1,043 rushing yards on 163 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 48 catches for 379 yards (31.6 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 93 times this year and racked up 661 yards (55.1 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 1,349 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 105 times and has registered 77 catches and 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put together a 942-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 70 passes on 90 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr. has a total of 397 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has recored 3,899 passing yards, or 324.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.4% of his passes and has collected 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Dillon Johnson has run the ball 173 times for 961 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has rushed for 189 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's 1,326 receiving yards (110.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 73 catches on 110 targets with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has 55 receptions (on 91 targets) for a total of 943 yards (78.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Germie Bernard has racked up 366 reciving yards (30.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

