The Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-14, losers of eight straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Saturday, December 2 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 while scoring 42 goals against 28 goals given up. On 43 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 11 goals (25.6%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 15-6-1.

Colorado is 1-2-1 (three points) in its four games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 17 games (14-2-1, 29 points).

In the 12 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 22 points after finishing 11-1-0.

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-3-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.73 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.52 26th 9th 32.2 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 12th 21.35% Power Play % 20% 16th 5th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.