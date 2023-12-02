Player prop bet options for Cale Makar, Frank Vatrano and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (34 total points), having put up seven goals and 27 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 1 1 2 3 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 0 1 7 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Mikko Rantanen has 29 total points for Colorado, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano has scored 14 goals (0.6 per game) and collected eight assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 22 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 16.3%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish has amassed 21 points this season, with 10 goals and 11 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4

