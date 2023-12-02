Should you wager on Cale Makar to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in seven of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken five shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.

Makar averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

