If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Douglas County, Nebraska today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Skutt Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Omaha, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.