Can we count on Fredrik Olofsson finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Olofsson has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

