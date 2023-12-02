Jamal Murray plus his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent action, a 134-124 win over the Rockets, Murray tallied 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 Assists 5.5 7.3 PRA -- 26.6 PR -- 19.3 3PM 2.5 2.1



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Kings

Murray is responsible for attempting 6.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9.

The Kings allow 116.7 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked 13th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.1 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 38 25 5 7 3 0 2

