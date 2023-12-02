Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kearney County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Kearney County, Nebraska today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Kearney County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minden High School at Ogallala High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Ogallala, NE
- Conference: Southwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
