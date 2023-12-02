Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Keith County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Keith County, Nebraska, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Keith County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minden High School at Ogallala High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Ogallala, NE
- Conference: Southwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.