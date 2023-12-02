Can we expect Nathan MacKinnon lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In eight of 22 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.