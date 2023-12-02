The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has played five games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.
  • Denver's games this season have had an average of 224.2 points, 7.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Denver has gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.
  • The Nuggets came away victorious in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
  • Denver has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 11 64.7% 116.1 230.5 116.7 226.5 232.3
Nuggets 5 25% 114.4 230.5 109.8 226.5 222.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
  • Denver has performed better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this year.
  • The Nuggets put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Kings give up (116.7).
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, Denver is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Nuggets and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 8-12 1-0 9-11
Kings 9-8 1-1 9-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Kings Point Insights

Nuggets Kings
114.4
Points Scored (PG)
 116.1
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
7-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-5
8-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.7
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
7-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
12-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.