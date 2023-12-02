The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 231.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played five games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 224.2 points, 7.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Denver has gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.

The Nuggets came away victorious in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Denver has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 11 64.7% 116.1 230.5 116.7 226.5 232.3 Nuggets 5 25% 114.4 230.5 109.8 226.5 222.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.

Denver has performed better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this year.

The Nuggets put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Kings give up (116.7).

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Denver is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Nuggets and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 8-12 1-0 9-11 Kings 9-8 1-1 9-8

Nuggets vs. Kings Point Insights

Nuggets Kings 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 8-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 7-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

