The Denver Nuggets (14-6) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Denver is 10-1 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 13th.

The Nuggets' 114.4 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Denver is 8-1.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets score 121.8 points per game, 13.4 more than on the road (108.4). Defensively they concede 110.8 points per game at home, 1.8 more than away (109.0).

Denver is conceding more points at home (110.8 per game) than on the road (109.0).

This year the Nuggets are collecting more assists at home (31.9 per game) than on the road (28.2).

