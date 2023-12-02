How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-6) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Kings vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Nuggets Prediction
|Kings vs Nuggets Injury Report
|Kings vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Nuggets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Denver is 10-1 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 13th.
- The Nuggets' 114.4 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Denver is 8-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nuggets score 121.8 points per game, 13.4 more than on the road (108.4). Defensively they concede 110.8 points per game at home, 1.8 more than away (109.0).
- Denver is conceding more points at home (110.8 per game) than on the road (109.0).
- This year the Nuggets are collecting more assists at home (31.9 per game) than on the road (28.2).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Quadricep
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.