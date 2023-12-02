Will Ross Colton find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Ducks this season in one game (four shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Colton's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 13:24 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

