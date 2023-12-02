In one of the many exciting matchups on the Super Lig slate today, Konyaspor and Alanyaspor take the pitch at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Super Lig today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor

Konyaspor travels to play Alanyaspor at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Alanyaspor (+125)

Alanyaspor (+125) Underdog: Konyaspor (+215)

Konyaspor (+215) Draw: (+240)

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir is on the road to take on Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+140)

Caykur Rizespor (+140) Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+195)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+195) Draw: (+230)

Watch Adana Demirspor vs Samsunspor

Samsunspor is on the road to take on Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (-150)

Adana Demirspor (-150) Underdog: Samsunspor (+350)

Samsunspor (+350) Draw: (+330)

Watch Pendikspor vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray is on the road to face Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Galatasaray (-320)

Galatasaray (-320) Underdog: Pendikspor (+750)

Pendikspor (+750) Draw: (+500)

