On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Caleb Jones going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.