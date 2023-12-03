Will Caleb Jones Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 3?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Caleb Jones going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have allowed 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.