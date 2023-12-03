Check out best bets for when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-6) square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Chiefs by 3.8 points, just 1.2 less than the 5-point spread set by BetMGM.

The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.

The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 8-3 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Kansas City has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won four of those games.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+5)



Green Bay (+5) The Chiefs have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 5 points or more so far this season, the Chiefs went 4-2 against the spread.

The Packers are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43)



Under (43) Kansas City and Green Bay combine to average 1.3 more points per game than the total of 43 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 36.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the point total for this game.

Chiefs games have hit the over on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).

In the Packers' 11 games with a set total, five have hit the over (45.5%).

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 73.2 5

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 236.3 19 20.1 2

