For their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) have six players on the injury report.

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chiefs head into this matchup after a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent outing.

The Packers' last game was a 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Skyy Moore WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out Bryan Cook S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Foot Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Rochell CB Calf Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Doubtful Keisean Nixon CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Devonte Wyatt DL Heel Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Questionable Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable Dontayvion Wicks WR Knee Questionable

Other Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chiefs or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this year (364.9 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 290 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs own the 11th-ranked offense this year (23.3 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 16.5 points allowed per game.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by allowing just 176.6 passing yards per game. They rank seventh on offense (258.5 passing yards per game).

Kansas City is totaling 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 19th, allowing 113.4 rushing yards per contest.

With 14 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Chiefs (-5) own the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)

Chiefs (-6) Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)

Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220) Total: 42.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.