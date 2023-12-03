The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • Creighton is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 18th.
  • The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).
  • Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
  • Nebraska has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
  • The Cornhuskers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow.
  • When Nebraska gives up fewer than 83.3 points, it is 7-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 on the road.
  • Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
  • At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
  • Nebraska drained more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.