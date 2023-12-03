The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
  • In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.
  • The Bluejays average 83.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 61.9 the Cornhuskers give up.
  • Creighton has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
  • This season, Nebraska has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
  • The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • Nebraska is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Creighton performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, surrendering 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 on the road.
  • At home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.8).
  • At home, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Nebraska made fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

