How to Watch Creighton vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will welcome in the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.9% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
- Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.
- The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).
- Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.
- The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- When Nebraska gives up fewer than 83.3 points, it is 7-0.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton played better at home last season, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in road games (70.6).
- At home, Creighton made 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
- At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.2).
- Beyond the arc, Nebraska drained fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
