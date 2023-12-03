The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will try to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Creighton has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Nebraska has compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four Cornhuskers games this season have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Sportsbooks rate Creighton lower (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

With odds of +2500, Creighton has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

