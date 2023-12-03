The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Creighton has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Bluejays games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Nebraska has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

So far this year, four out of the Cornhuskers' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (eighth-best).

With odds of +2500, Creighton has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Based on its moneyline odds, Nebraska has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.