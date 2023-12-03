The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Creighton has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In the Bluejays' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Nebraska has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cornhuskers games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is only 13th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), but eighth-best according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

