Sunday's game between the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Creighton taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Based on our computer prediction, Nebraska is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Creighton. The two sides are expected to come in below the 149.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Creighton -4.5

Creighton -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -200, Nebraska +165

Creighton vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Nebraska

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+4.5)



Nebraska (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Nebraska's 5-1-0 ATS record. The Bluejays are 4-3-0 and the Cornhuskers are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 164.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +136 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.3 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball and are giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Creighton comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.6 boards. It is collecting 38.7 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.1 per outing.

Creighton knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc (18th in college basketball). It is making 7.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 35.0%.

The Bluejays rank seventh in college basketball with 110.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd in college basketball defensively with 84.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.6 (35th in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.9.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game, with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and give up 61.9 per contest (21st in college basketball).

Nebraska is 18th in the nation at 39.0 rebounds per game. That's 7.0 more than the 32.0 its opponents average.

Nebraska hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents.

Nebraska has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (323rd in college basketball).

