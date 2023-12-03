Sunday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) matching up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for Creighton, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Creighton vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.2)

Creighton (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Nebraska is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Creighton's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Cornhuskers are 4-2-0 and the Bluejays are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 19.4 points per game (posting 83.3 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and allowing 63.9 per outing, 45th in college basketball) and have a +136 scoring differential.

Creighton is 26th in the nation at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 more than the 28.1 its opponents average.

Creighton makes 12.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.0 more than its opponents.

Creighton has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.6 per game (38th in college basketball) while forcing 7.9 (361st in college basketball).

