Sunday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-5) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-57 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

Last time out, the Bluejays won on Friday 83-69 over Michigan State.

Creighton vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Creighton vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Northern Iowa 57

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24 versus the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 11) in our computer rankings, the Bluejays claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-69 victory at a neutral site.

The Bluejays have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Creighton has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Bluejays have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 11) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 34) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 76) on November 23

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 93) on November 10

75-52 over North Dakota State (No. 160) on November 6

Creighton Leaders

Lauren Jensen: 19.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

19.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Morgan Maly: 17.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

17.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Emma Ronsiek: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 57.7 FG%

5 PTS, 2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 57.7 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.3 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 60.2 per outing (115th in college basketball).

