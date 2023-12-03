Creighton vs. Nebraska: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 3
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-3.5
|147.5
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Creighton has had an average of 147.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Bluejays have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- Nebraska (5-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 11.9% more often than Creighton (5-2-0) this year.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|4
|57.1%
|83.3
|164.9
|63.9
|125.8
|149.5
|Nebraska
|2
|33.3%
|81.6
|164.9
|61.9
|125.8
|142.2
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (61.9).
- Creighton is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 61.9 points.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|5-2-0
|5-2
|4-3-0
|Nebraska
|5-1-0
|0-0
|4-2-0
Creighton vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Nebraska
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-8
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
