The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -3.5 147.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Creighton has had an average of 147.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Nebraska (5-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 11.9% more often than Creighton (5-2-0) this year.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 4 57.1% 83.3 164.9 63.9 125.8 149.5 Nebraska 2 33.3% 81.6 164.9 61.9 125.8 142.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (61.9).

Creighton is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 5-2-0 5-2 4-3-0 Nebraska 5-1-0 0-0 4-2-0

Creighton vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Nebraska 13-2 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 4-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

