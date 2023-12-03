Will Jack Johnson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 3?
Should you wager on Jack Johnson to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 47 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 5-1
Avalanche vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
