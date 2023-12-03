Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find McKinnon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, McKinnon has rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per carry, and has 19 catches (26 targets) for 155 yards.
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Week 13 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|13
|30
|0
|2.3
|26
|19
|155
|3
McKinnon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|7
|0
|2
|8
|0
