On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Joel Kiviranta going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.