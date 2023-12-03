Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling has posted 248 yards receiving (22.5 per game) and one TD, hauling in 15 balls out of 28 targets this campaign.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0

