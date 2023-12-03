Should you wager on Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • MacKinnon has scored in eight of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.
  • He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

