The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Nebraska has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
  • The Cornhuskers score 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).
  • Nebraska is 7-0 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
  • At home, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
  • At home, Nebraska drained 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.