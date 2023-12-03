How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- Nebraska has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
- The Cornhuskers score 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).
- Nebraska is 7-0 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- At home, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
- At home, Nebraska drained 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
