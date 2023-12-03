Sunday's game between the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Creighton securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.2)

Creighton (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Nebraska's record against the spread this season is 5-1-0, while Creighton's is 5-2-0. The Cornhuskers have gone over the point total in four games, while Bluejays games have gone over four times.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 20th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.

The 39 rebounds per game Nebraska averages rank 21st in college basketball, and are seven more than the 32 its opponents collect per outing.

Nebraska knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (136th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 26.2% rate.

The Cornhuskers' 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 79.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

Nebraska and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cornhuskers commit 9.7 per game (45th in college basketball) and force 9.9 (319th in college basketball play).

