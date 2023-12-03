Sunday's contest between the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Creighton coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.3)

Creighton (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Nebraska has a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Creighton, who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Cornhuskers have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bluejays have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 60th in college basketball while allowing 61.9 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.

Nebraska is 19th in college basketball at 39 rebounds per game. That's seven more than the 32 its opponents average.

Nebraska knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Cornhuskers rank 36th in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th in college basketball defensively with 79.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (46th in college basketball play).

