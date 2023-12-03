Sunday's contest features the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

According to our computer prediction, Nebraska should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 147.5 total.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Creighton -3.5

Creighton -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+3.5)



Nebraska (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Creighton has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Nebraska is 5-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bluejays are 4-3-0 and the Cornhuskers are 4-2-0. The teams score an average of 164.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.7 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.9 per contest to rank 21st in college basketball.

The 39 rebounds per game Nebraska accumulates rank 18th in the nation, seven more than the 32 its opponents grab.

Nebraska connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (136th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 26.2%.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball).

