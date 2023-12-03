Sunday's game between the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Based on our computer prediction, Nebraska is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against Creighton. The two sides are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Creighton -4.5

Creighton -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -200, Nebraska +165

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+4.5)



Nebraska (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Nebraska's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. A total of four out of the Bluejays' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Cornhuskers' games have gone over. The two teams average 164.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers put up 81.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per contest (21st in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game.

Nebraska wins the rebound battle by an average of seven boards. It grabs 39 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.

Nebraska hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball).

