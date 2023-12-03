Will Skyy Moore Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Skyy Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). All of Moore's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 13, Moore has 20 receptions for 239 yards -- 12.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 23 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.
Skyy Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Chiefs have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Rashee Rice (FP/foot): 44 Rec; 527 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 22 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|20
|239
|107
|1
|12.0
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|70
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|6
|4
|42
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|3
|2
|33
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|3
|3
|34
|0
