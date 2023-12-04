The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (11-7).

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 233.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-4) 233 -180 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Kings average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 116.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 114.0 points per game (15th in league) and allowing 113.2 (16th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 229.9 points per game combined, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has put together a 10-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.