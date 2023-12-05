Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dawes County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Dawes County, Nebraska? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dawes County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordon-Rushville High School at Crawford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Crawford, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.