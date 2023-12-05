The Colorado Avalanche, with Jonathan Drouin, will be on the ice Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on Drouin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin's plus-minus this season, in 12:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

Drouin has a goal in three of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has a point in five of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Drouin has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 22 games played.

Drouin's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Drouin Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 6 Points 3 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.