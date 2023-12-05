Can we anticipate Josh Manson scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Manson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

