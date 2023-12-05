Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Kurtis MacDermid to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDermid stats and insights
- MacDermid has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).
- MacDermid has no points on the power play.
- He has a 50.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.1 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
MacDermid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|3:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|2:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|6:15
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|5:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|3:06
|Away
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
